Lexus Joins In On Ben Affleck 'Batman' Bashing On Twitter

Ever since word spread that Warner Brothers had picked Ben Affleck to star in the new ‘Batman’ movie, the Twitterverse has exploded with various opinions of people (and things) that would be a #BetterBatmanThanBenAffleck.

Since brands are crazed with real time marketing on Twitter — just look at the quick reaction to the birth of the Royal Baby — it isn’t surprising that Lexus jumped on the trending topic.

The car company’s Twitter handle tweeted: “You can question the superhero. You can’t question the supercar. #Batfleck #BetterBatmanThanBenAffleck“

There goes any future endorsement deals.

An unfortunate circumstance that Lexus should have probably researched before letting its social media manager run free is that Affleck has been spotted on numerous occasions (as recently as March) filling up a Lexus.

For a message that was only retweeted 47 times and favorited 20 times in more than 12 hours, was it worth isolating a famous customer?

