Lexus Is Using Improv Actors To Make A Live Commercial During 'Jimmy Fallon' Tonight [THE BRIEF]

Lexus will use improv actors to make a live-action commercial during tonight’s “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.”

The ads will be broadcast from under the Brooklyn Bridge, but where, oh where, will they find enough improv people?

IPG Media Lab’s Emily Verkruyse left her post as engagement director to join Anvil + Gear, the year-old shop that focuses on UX and experience design.

AOL is launching four new premium advertising formats, including a takeover unit that changes as you scroll and a “loft” unit that moves down the page and opens to display video. Kraft and Lexus are the debut sponsors.

Hank Cohen, previously CEO of bankrupt firm KSL, has launched a new media shop called Windstar.

A new study from Nielsen found that only three out of 10 tweets about live television are made during commercial breaks.

Dish Network scored another victory over the major networks yesterday, when a Manhattan federal judge denied ABC’s request for a preliminary injunction banning the satellite provider from selling its ad-skipping Hopper.

Online ad retargeter Criteo filed for a $US190 million initial public offering. Criteo will look to reverse a trend of disappointing IPOs in the ad tech space following offerings from Tremor Video and YuMe that failed to meet expectations.

David&Goliath hired John O’Hea, formerly of DOJO, as creative director in the agency’s El Segundo office.

Friskies has signed internet-meme star Grumpy Cat to an endorsement deal. So there’s that.

Digiday looks at Mental Floss’ native advertising campaign for Dos Equis. By early October, Mental Floss will have created 20 pieces of content for the beer brand.

