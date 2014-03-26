I Spent A Week With The Sporty New Lexus IS 350, And It Was Insanely Fun

Kyle Russell and Arin Singh I spent a week with a sporty new sedan from Lexus.

Earlier this month, Lexus gave me the opportunity to borrow its sporty new IS 350 AWD for a week.

I didn’t know what to expect when I was offered the F-Sport package for the car. My only recent experience with a Lexus had been a relative’s comfortable (though perhaps a little boring) RX 350 crossover.

I didn’t know if Lexus had the capability to make a sedan that could maintain that level of comfort while simultaneously getting my blood pumping.

After driving through the hills of Berkeley, by the beaches of Santa Cruz, and past the boring flats of Silicon Valley, all I can say is that this ~$50,000 car is a great option for anyone who wants a vehicle that can get him to work comfortably every day, but also come to life when he puts his foot down.

