Lexus has created a car with a human heartbeat

Lexus/YouTube This Lexus concept car uses a driver’s biometric data to glow every time the driver’s heart beats.

Lexus has taken wearable tech to the extreme.

The company has hacked a custom RC-F coupe to reflect the heartbeat of its driver so that vehicle glows in sync with every pulse. Lexus describes the concept car as as “The world’s first car with a heartbeat.”

There’s lots of behind the scene magic, though, that enables the car to light up.

For starters, the car is covered with special paint full of phosphorescent substances that shine when it is struck with an electric charge.

To get the vehicle to light in sync with it’s driver, the driver must wear sensors on her body while driving. Body panels, which are wired to a circuit board, collect and send the biometric data picked up by the driver’s sensors to get the vehicle to glow.

Lexus Australia and M&C Saatchi Australia’s creative tech division are behind the project and according to the project’s website its built solely with the purpose of showing “how thrilling the Lexus RC F is to drive.”

According to a Wired report, the car took about six months to finish and is solely a concept car, so don’t expect to see these on the road anytime soon.

The company had three professional drivers take the concept car for a test spin to demonstrate how the car works.

Check out the car glow in sync with its driver below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: The driverless electric supercar concept that Audi brought to China would impress Iron Man



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.