Lexus turned its GX luxury SUV into a camper van with a pop-up tent on the roof — see inside

Lexus Lexus GX Overland Concept.

Lexus has debuted the GX Overland Concept which has a pop-up tent on top of the vehicle.

The “quick deploying” tent includes a bed, awning, and shower area.

The off-roader concept vehicle is on display at Lexus’s exhibit at the Montréal International Auto Show ahead of the company’s 30th anniversary in the Canadian market.

Lexus has debuted the GX Overland Concept which has a pop-up tent on top of the truck, turning it into a camper van.

The concept vehicle was built using most of the features of the 2020 GX 460 executive package, which is only available in Canada. However, the off-road package with similar features can be purchased in the US.

Both optimise the GX for off-roading by including options that steady the truck over rough terrains, cool the transmission, and adjust the engine and brakes according to the driving environment, to name a few.

The Overland Concept’s special feature, however, is the pop-up tent that turns the luxury SUV into a camper van.

Keep scrolling to see the Lexus SUV turned camper van:

The automaker calls the truck “beauty meets beast.”

“The Lexus GX Overland Concept pushes the limits of the idea and the emergence of luxurious camping,” the automaker wrote in a statement.”

The vehicle has a 4.6-litre V8 engine.

It has a body-on-frame build, which means the body and frame are separate pieces.

“This gives GX unparalleled strength while still providing the driver and guests with the [unparalleled] Lexus luxury experience,” the automaker wrote in a statement.

Body-on-frame construction is often used for trucks because it gives the vehicle a taller ground clearance, which is better for off-roading.

The concept vehicle has the same features as the 2020 GX 460 executive package, but with the addition of a “quick deploying” tent on the rooftop.

The tent has a bed, awning, and shower area.

The executive package includes entertainment for the rear seats…

…crawl control, which Lexus claims helps the car maintain a slower and more consistent pace while off-roading on difficult terrains…

…and a system that allows drivers to select different surfaces so the car can adjust its own engine and brakes…

…and a transmission fluid cooler, to name a few.

The automaker claims this aids in “remote exploration” while still being comfortable.

It also has special tires, wheels, and suspension to aid in that effort.

There’s also under and side body armours, and a front winch bumper, which is useful if the vehicle gets stuck while off-roading.

