Lexus' Latest Hybrid Concept Gets More Power For Sydney Debut

Photo: Lexus

The Paris Motor Show just wrapped up, and now automakers have moved south to Sydney, where the Australian International Motor Show starts tomorrow.For the occasion, Lexus is continuing its tour of the LF-CC, its high-end hybrid concept. First revealed in Detroit in January, the LF-LC is back with an update.



The latest take on the concept is the LF-LC Blue, a sports version with a new colour and a more powerful battery pack and engine to pump out 500 bhp.

Other than that, it’s the same car, but it’s still worth a closer look.

