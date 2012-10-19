Lexus' Latest Hybrid Concept Gets More Power For Sydney Debut

Alex Davies

Photo: Lexus

The Paris Motor Show just wrapped up, and now automakers have moved south to Sydney, where the Australian International Motor Show starts tomorrow.For the occasion, Lexus is continuing its tour of the LF-CC, its high-end hybrid concept. First revealed in Detroit in January, the LF-LC is back with an update.

The latest take on the concept is the LF-LC Blue, a sports version with a new colour and a more powerful battery pack and engine to pump out 500 bhp.

Other than that, it’s the same car, but it’s still worth a closer look.

Here's the LF-LC in red at its Detroit debut.

Not much has changed since then, but it's still a good looking car.

For Australia, Lexus went with 'Opal Blue.'

The car seats four people.

The sports coupe concept's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor deliver a powerful 500 bhp.

The body features carbon fibre parts to keep it light.

The interior features Twin 12.3-inch LCD screens.

Lexus says that styling cues in the concept will make their way into future sports models.

Let's go back to Paris.

