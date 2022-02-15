A 31-year-old fitness influencer who was hospitalized for 3 weeks on a ventilator and in a coma has raised more than $60,000 to pay medical bills

A to pay for Lexi Reed’s medical expenses has raised more than $66,000. GoFundMe

Influencer Lexi Reed returned home after she was hospitalized for weeks, according to her Instagram.

A GoFundMe to cover her medical expenses has raised over $60,000 in days.

Reed has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where she posts fitness pictures and quotes.

The exercise influencer Lexi Reed has so far raised over $64,000 to cover her medical expenses after she was hospitalized for three weeks and put in a medically-induced coma, according to her Instagram account.

The Indiana-based influencer, who has over 1.2 million Instagram followers, was hospitalized after she “kept getting sick,” “couldn’t keep any food down,” and “started acting differently,” according to an Instagram post on Friday written by her husband, Danny Reed.

The post said Lexi, who is 31, was put on a ventilator and “her organs started failing.”

Neither Lexi nor Danny returned Insider’s request for comment sent Monday.

Lexi is known on Instagram by the name “fatgirlfedup” and posts motivational quotes along with workout pictures. She lost 312 pounds (142kg) in two years, according to her Instagram and YouTube accounts. She has more than 90,000 subscribers on YouTube but hasn’t posted there since May 2019.

A GoFundMe fundraiser launched by Danny on Sunday to support Lexi’s medical expenses said she was admitted to the hospital January 20. It has a goal of raising $200,000.

Her husband in the GoFundMe description said Lexi was currently on dialysis, was unable to walk, and was “working on psychical therapy from home” because they could not afford it elsewhere.

“She was unable to leave the hospital bed for three weeks,” Danny wrote. “Sadly we do not have insurance and we are currently waiting to find out about a kidney transplant as well as a liver transplant.”

In an Instagram story posted Sunday, Lexi said her illness was not COVID-19-related and that she wasn’t given a diagnosis by doctors yet, but that she was admitted to the ICU because her “blood pressure dropped.”

On Sunday, she wrote a post on her Instagram that said she returned home from the hospital.

“Love is all I can feel right now and I can’t help but want to cry,” she wrote. “Between 4 family members helping me to even get in the car and into the house with stairs, lifting me and my chair, family bringing over medical supplies and visiting since they couldn’t at the hospital and everyone here- I am blessed.”