This Over-The-Top Armoured Van Is A Luxurious Way To Get Around In Safety

We’ve seen

plenty of armoured cars, but the armoured van is a rarer bird.

That’s strange, because for wealthy customers who want to be safe and ride in luxury, a van offers so much more space.

For proof, look no further than Lexani Motorcars’ Reale, a fully customised Mercedes-Benz B6 Sprinter.

Not only is the outside armoured, the inside is packed with features that could have been lifted from a private jet.

Huge leather seats, a 3D television, a gold plated sink in a fancy bathroom, and more make this the sweetest, safest way to roll.

According to the Daily Mail, pricing is only available for serious customers, on request.

