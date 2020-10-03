These unassuming $500,000 Toyotas and Chevys boast bulletproof exteriors and opulent interiors — see inside

Lexani Motorcars Lexani Motorcars.

Lexani Motorcars specialises in building luxurious armoured vehicles, often with Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, or Lincoln badges.

But the company also sells more low-key vehicles – customised Toyotas and Chevrolets – that offer tons of luxury in a more unassuming package.

The builds – which can cost around $US500,000 on the top end – feature amenities like plush leather seats, large TVs, bar stations, and secret gun safes.

Some VIPs like the flash and attention that comes with riding around in a rolling bank vault or a bulletproof, stretched Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. Others want all the safety that comes with an armoured vehicle, wrapped up in an unassuming package.

That’s where Lexani Motorcars comes in. The firm specialises in building out luxurious, armoured vehicles â€” and although it offers plenty of options for extravagant Escalades and Navigators, it also sells several more understated rides based on Toyotas and Chevrolets.

Even if Lexani’s Land Cruisers, Sequoias, and Suburbans draw a bit less attention than some of the firm’s other offerings, that doesn’t mean they’re any less opulent or expensive. The vehicles boast private jet-like interiors and can reach around $US500,000 when loaded with optional features and armoring.

Keep scrolling to check out at Lexani’s more unassuming models.

Car customizer Lexani Motorcars builds opulent Cadillacs and Lincolns with bulletproofing and interiors that rival private jets, but it also customises more low-key SUVs from Toyota and Chevrolet.

It sells several lavish SUVs based on Sequoias and Land Cruisers, which can cost nearly $US500,000 when loaded up with add-ons and optional armoring packages.

The Luxe II package on those SUVs sports a classic look, with plush seats, wood trim …

… a backlit and raised ceiling …

… and a prominent liquor cabinet up front.

Meanwhile, a fully loaded and bulletproofed Chevy Suburban with the Lexani treatment could cost up to $US472,000, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Lexani’s State-Edition Suburban boasts reclining Italian-leather captains chairs with heating and massaging functions.

The included liquor cabinet also hides a biometric gun safe.

Lexani’s Suburban State Edition Ext. boasts a 40-inch stretch to create a roomier interior.

The model’s interior features plenty of Italian leather, brushed aluminium, and walnut trim.

Lexani also included a 48-inch LED TV, which raises and lowers to act as a partition between the driver and passengers.

Airline-style tray tables fold out for working on the go, and security cameras linked to interior screens help passengers monitor their surroundings.

And power window curtains offer privacy.

For those who want the utmost in, well, everything, Lexani offers various levels of armoring, WiFi, gold accents, integrated computers, and intercom systems.

