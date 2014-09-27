The Man Behind The Original 'BendGate' Video Responds To Claims Of Manipulation

Earlier this week Lewis Hilstenteger of Unbox Therapy posted a video of how easily the iPhone 6 Plus bends when you apply pressure to it. Apple has said it’s received nine complaints about bent iPhone 6 Plus models, and the internet has been calling the phenomenon “BendGate” ever since.

However, some Redditors recently noticed something strange about Hilsenteger’s video. The time stamp displayed on the iPhone 6 Plus’ screen doesn’t correspond to when Hilsenteger bend the phone in the video. But Hilsenteger has responded via Twitter, saying the video is indeed legitimate:

@justinhub2003 overhead shot was overexposed was when screen reflected off lights, saw the clip, had to re-shoot – conclusion was the same.

— Lewis (@UnboxTherapy) September 26, 2014

Hilsenteger says he will shoot another video today in one continuous take to prove that the iPhone 6 Plus does in fact bend when you apply pressure to it.

Conspiracy theorists, how would you like this one shot? Single angle I assume, maybe with a camera man to follow the action?

— Lewis (@UnboxTherapy) September 26, 2014

We’ll be looking out for Unbox Therapy’s new video and will update this article accordingly when it’s published.

