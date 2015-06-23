Lewis Hamilton's F1 championship lead is slipping away as teammate Rosberg comes on strong

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Nico Rosberg bested teammate Lewis Hamilton to win the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes-AMG driver Nico Rosberg passed polesitter and teammate Lewis Hamilton heading into the first corner of the race and never looked back.

The is the Rosberg’s third win in four races and the 11th Grand Prix victory of his career.

The German’s win in Austria cuts Hamilton’s championship lead down to just 10 points. Hamilton’s lead over Rosberg had once had ballooned to as much as 27 points after the Bahrain Grand Prix in April. However, Rosberg recent success does not mean Hamilton is performing poorly. In fact, Hamilton has finished either first or second in seven of the first 8 races of the 2015 season and hasn’t finished worse than third all year. Rather, this is an indication of an increased level of competition from Rosberg.

Williams Grand Prix also had a great weekend with drivers Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas finishing in third and fifth respectively. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth in place, while teammate Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish.

Formula One’s next stop is the 2015 British Grand Prix on July 5.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got engaged!

Nascar superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. proposed to long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann while on vacation in Germany last week, Fox Sports reported. According to a video posted by Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports, the 40-year old proposed to Reimann at an old Lutheran Church once attended by the driver’s ancestors.

“I’m very excited for both of them,” Dale Jr.’s Mother Brenda Jackson said in the video. “I’m happy. I know Dale is real excited, and him and Amy love each other very much.”

Earnhardt Jr. — son of the late seven-time Nascar Sprint Cup champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. — is the driver of the number 88 Chevrolet SS for Hendrick Motorsports. The Kannapolis, North Carolina native currently sits fourth in the Sprint Cup drivers standings.

