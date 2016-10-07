Lewis Black returns to yell at 'lazy' millennials to get out the vote

Comedian Lewis Black showed up on “The Daily Show” Wednesday night to give a little message to the millennials who say they aren’t planning to vote this presidential election.

“What’s it going to take to get you people to vote?!” Black screamed to the camera.

Black puts his rant in context by saying he has “no faith in you people” after only 55% of the American electorate voted in the 2012 election.

“More Americans saw ‘Taken 2’ that year,” Black deadpanned. “And the whole plot’s right there in the title. Someone gets taken — again!”

Black pokes fun at the “apathy” and “laziness” of young voters interviewed by news shows who say they’re not going to vote and that voting is hard.

After showing a clip from an ad campaign that “Avengers” director Joss Whedon is doing with A-list celebrities to motivate young people to go out and vote, Black put his message a little more bluntly.

“That’s not enough? Or does the Rock need to personally give you a piggyback to the polls?” the notoriously short-tempered “Daily Show” veteran said.

Black then pleads: “Come on, millennials, I know we f—ed things up for you. But we were counting on you to fix things, not finish the job.”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment below:



NOW WATCH: Mark Wahlberg plays a Boston police sergeant in a new movie about the Boston Marathon bombing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.