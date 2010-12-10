WordPress Is A Lousy Business -- And Everything Else You Missed At LeWeb

Evernote is the incredibly useful note-taking app, to which you can upload anything you want to remember later and syncs it to the cloud and between your devices. Evernote is also an example of the freemium business model as such, as the company is profitable on its paid version even though most users (including us) are big users.

Here's Evernote's three rules of making freemium work:

Get plenty of free users; Have a product whose value to the user increases over time; Have a low cost structure.

Libin gave us an overview of the business, and it's doing very well. They are expecting 6 million users by the end of the year and booked $280,000 in revenue in July of this year, and revenue is also growing.

Fun tidbit: the older a user is, the more likely they are to convert to free.

