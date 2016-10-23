You can watch your music records spin in mid-air with a levitating turntable

You can now bring zero gravity into your living room with this levitating turntable.

The creators wanted to give customers a new way to experience music so combined the classic medium with innovative technology so they created the floating record player.

The MAG-LEV Audio can be bought for around £720-780 on Kickstarter.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.