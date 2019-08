OvRcharge is a wireless phone charger that suspends your phone mid-air through magnetic levitation.

It is made by Canadian company AR Design who are campaigning on Kickstarter. The charger costs around £140, but you also need a special phone case too.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Original Reporting by Antonio Villas-Boas.

