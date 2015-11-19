Levi's wants to make it easier to get rid of that old box of clothes

goodwill Clothes at Goodwill.

Levi’s is solving an annoying problem — and for a good cause.

The iconic denim brand has partnered with Goodwill to facilitate donating clothes.

Levi’s and Docker’s are utilising what they’re calling a “Give Back Box.” People who purchase Levi’s or Dockers items online will be able to use the boxes they receive to ship back any clothing they wish to donate to Goodwill.

Levi’s will give $US5 for every box of clothing. The company will double that donation to $US10 on December 1, The Global Day of Giving. The company will give up to $US50,000, but no less than $US25,000.

“LS&Co [Levi Strauss & Co] is a company guided by a strong tradition of giving back, and this holiday season we want to give our fans an opportunity to support their local community when they shop on Levi.com and Dockers.com,” Marc Rosen, head of global ecommerce at Levi Strauss & Co, said in a release. “Our partnership with Goodwill gives consumers a chance to reuse the boxes they receive from us, fill them with clothing they no longer need and support the important work of Goodwill in the process — it’s a win for online shoppers, the community and the planet.”

Not only does this campaign help Goodwill, but it also helps the environment, by keeping clothing out of landfills.

“Imagine if each of the hundreds of millions of packages shipped this holiday season also became an opportunity to keep clothing out of landfill and support jobs for people in the community — the impact would be remarkable.” said Michael Kobori, vice president of sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co, said int he release. “Ultimately, we hope to make recycling clothing as natural for the consumer as recycling a can or bottle. Making it even easier to donate to Goodwill will help shift consumer behaviour and extend the life of clothing and other items.”

The company is committed to sustainability. That ethos goes back to the very top of the company; its CEO, Chip Bergh, has stated that he doesn’t wash his jeans to help save water.

