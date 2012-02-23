Levi's 'All Shapes And Sizes' Campaign Only Applies To Skinny Girls

Photo: Levi’s Ad From Cleo Magazine

While Levi’s ad campaign asserts that “Hotness Comes In All Shapes and Sizes,” their model choices indicate that only women size small to, well, small need apply.Although the average American woman is between a size 14 and 16, Levi’s series of celebratory ads (see slideshow below) show a significantly skinnier reality: Svelte models beaming about their bubble butts.



We were only able to find one print ad that featured plus-sized models Sabina Carlson, Marquita Pring, McKenzie, and Ashley Graham. Bizarrely, even though their their hip sizes range from 36″ to 47″, the ad said that they were all size 32.

Levi’s did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Levi's fits you three ways: skinny, skinnier, and really quite skinny indeed. These pony tailed, skinny models are supposed to celebrate different body types. Even though the ad features plus-sized models Sabina Carlson, Marquita Pring, McKenzie, and Ashley Graham — whose sizes range from US 12 to US 16 and hips range from 44

