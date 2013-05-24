Someone Just Bought This Pair Of Soiled Levi's For $36,100

The pants Mark Hamill wore in the first Star Wars movie just sold for $36,100.



Auction house Nate D. Sanders sold Luke Skywalker’s khaki-coloured pants from the 1977 movie in an online sale, Wired reports.

According to the online listing, the pants were the ones Luke Skywalker wore “for most of the movie.”

“Sand-coloured ‘cotton drill’ Levi’s pants are purposely distressed to display wear, with dirt to back right pocket and in spots to front of pant legs,” the listing reads. “Mark Hamill said of the pants, ‘By the way, those pants I wore were just bleached Levi’s with the tag still in them.'”

While the price tag is hefty, Wired reports that the auction house had originally expected to sell the pants for triple that price.

