Levi's Digital Ad Chief Just Walked Out The Door

Cari Weisberger, who had helmed Levi’s digital ad efforts as global digital director on the jeans maker’s account at agency OMD, split with her agency in December. She says she’s currently looking for a new gig, possibly on the client side:I am no longer with OMD and currently looking for greater pastures on the client side of the business.



I have spent my entire career on the agency side and now feel I would like to take on a marketing role with an established publisher or go client side.

I am very passionate about this business and feel I can be of significant value to any company with my vast experience and knowledge of this ever changing and exciting field.

Weisberger had been at OMD, the digital media arm of Omnicom, since January 2011. Her departure follows the arrival of a new chief marketing officer at Levi’s, Rebecca Van Dyck, who began at Levi’s in April 2011. Van Dyck was previously at Apple.

Levi’s saw increased sales in the first nine months of 2011, from $3 billion a year ago to $3.4 billion.

