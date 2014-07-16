Levi's CEO Explains Why Jeans Should Never Go In The Washing Machine

Earlier this year, Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh revealed that he hasn’t washed his jeans in more than a year.

The executive maintains that jeans should never be put in the washing machine.

Bergh has come forward offered more details on his denim-washing philosophy.

In a post on LinkedIn called “The Dirty Jeans Manifesto,” Bergh explains that he keeps his jeans out of the washing machine in order to save water.

“We learned that an average pair of jeans consumes roughly 3,500 litres of water — and that is after only two years of use, washing the jeans once a week,” Bergh writes.

“Nearly half of the total water consumption, or 1,600 litres, is the consumer throwing the jeans in the washing machine. That’s equivalent to 6,700 glasses of drinking water!”

He also says that not washing the jeans helps them last longer.

Bergh also explained a previously unanswered question: how does he clean his jeans when they get dirty?

He spot cleans his jeans with a washcloth “if they aren’t a total mess.”

On the rare occasion the denim does need a wash, he hand-washes and hang-dries them.

