Levi's CEO Says You Should Never Wash Your Jeans

Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh says you should keep your jeans out of the washing machine.

Bergh lives by his words and hasn’t washed his own jeans in more than a year, reports Neha Prakash at Mashable.

The executive claims that eschewing the washing machine keeps your jeans in mint condition and is better for the environment.

Bergh was speaking at Fortune’s Brainstorm Green Conference, where business leaders discuss ways to be more sustainable.

Bergh also discussed how Levi’s created a line of jeans that takes less water to produce.

In the past, Levi’s has suggested freezing your jeans instead of putting them in a washing machine. The company told Elle Magazine that doing this once a month would keep jeans from smelling bad.

Not washing jeans has become somewhat of a craze.

TV host Anderson Cooper famously said he wears the same pair daily and only washes them once a year.

