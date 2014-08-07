There Was An Awesome Concert In Brooklyn Last Night -- But You Had To Wear Levi's To Get In

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Haim, a pop rock band from Los Angeles, consists of three 20-something sisters.

Popular indie bands Haim and Sleigh Bells performed an exclusive, rocking concert last night in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The ticket to entry? Free — as long as you were wearing Levi’s.

The Levi’s-sponsored event was strictly enforced. Guests who arrived not wearing the denim brand were promptly turned away, with many tweeting their frustration.

“F—@LEVIS,” tweeted @infinityguitarz. “I’m going to buy lucky brand jeans.”

While others made jokes about the rules:

Hopeful concert goers’ jeans labels were checked here at the entrance:

Those who did follow the rules were greeted by a giant board, where you could fill in the blank, “I ___ in Levi’s.” As you can imagine, people got creative:

Hundreds of people showed up to the event, but it would have been more crowded if all brands of jeans were welcome.

Sleigh Bells took the stage first, followed by girl band, Haim.

There were food trucks set against a gorgeous city setting.

And an equally as photogenic bar.

The view alone was worth the entry fee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.