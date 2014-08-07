There Was An Awesome Concert In Brooklyn Last Night -- But You Had To Wear Levi's To Get In

Aly Weisman
Haim the bandIan Gavan/Getty ImagesHaim, a pop rock band from Los Angeles, consists of three 20-something sisters.

Popular indie bands Haim and Sleigh Bells performed an exclusive, rocking concert last night in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The ticket to entry? Free — as long as you were wearing Levi’s.

The Levi’s-sponsored event was strictly enforced. Guests who arrived not wearing the denim brand were promptly turned away, with many tweeting their frustration.

“F—@LEVIS,” tweeted @infinityguitarz. “I’m going to buy lucky brand jeans.”

While others made jokes about the rules:

Hopeful concert goers’ jeans labels were checked here at the entrance:

Levis brooklyn eventBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

Those who did follow the rules were greeted by a giant board, where you could fill in the blank, “I ___ in Levi’s.” As you can imagine, people got creative:

Levis event brooklynBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

Hundreds of people showed up to the event, but it would have been more crowded if all brands of jeans were welcome.

Levis brooklyn eventBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

Sleigh Bells took the stage first, followed by girl band, Haim.

Levis brooklyn eventBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

There were food trucks set against a gorgeous city setting.

Levis brooklyn event food truckBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

And an equally as photogenic bar.

Levis brooklyn eventBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

The view alone was worth the entry fee.

Levis brooklyn eventBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.