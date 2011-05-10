HOUSE OF THE DAY: Levi Strauss Heirs List A $60 Million Silicon Valley Estate

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

Pine Brook, a historic Silicon Valley estate owned by descendants of Levi Strauss for more than a century, is being offered for sale at $59.5 million. The property, encompassing more than 12 acres in the heart of the sought-after community of Atherton, was used as a family summer country retreat and farm for the last 70 years.Click here to tour the home >

The main house, comprising more than 11,000 square feet, nestles within a canopy of old-growth shade trees, takes its inspiration from the popular Tudor-style country houses of the time, and is built in an indoor-outdoor style that takes advantage of the local enjoyable climate.

The estate is also home to a 6,500-square-foot guest house designed by Gardner Dailey, a large swimming pool, pool house with bar and tennis court. Pine Brook’s foremost asset, however, is the land itself, according to Zackary Wright, Senior Vice President of Christie’s International Real Estate: “Pine Brook occupies one of the largest single tracts of land in the Town of Atherton, making it a rare offering indeed,” he says. “The property is rare because it has been in private hands for over a century; the availability of such a vast, unspoiled holding in exclusive Atherton is truly the opportunity of a lifetime.”



