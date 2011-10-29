The Massive Levi Strauss Estate In Silicon Valley Just Sold For $53 Million

The historic Silicon Valley estate once owned by jeans king Levi Strauss has officially sold fot $53 million, or 11% less than its initial listing price of $59.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.



It was the most expensive sale in Atherton, Calif., home to one of the most expensive zip codes in America, this year to date.

The property spans more than 12 acres and was used as a summer retreat by the family of San Francisco philanthropist and arts patron Madeleine Haas Russell, who had owned the property for decades.

It has a main house and guest house, as well as a swimming pool, cabana, tennis court and gardens.

