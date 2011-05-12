Levi Johnston's Book Cover Is Either Not What You Expected Or Exactly What You Expected

Levi Johnston‘s book cover has just been released, and it’s heavy on the hunting theme.
Title: Deer in the Headlights.
Subtitle: My Life in Sarah Palin’s Crosshairs.
Well played, Johnston. Well played. Even if you never open this book, you’ll be reminded of Johnston’s Sarah–Palin-is-a-fraud narrative.
And — just stop us if we’re reading too much into this — we bet Palin is having a fit that someone has found yet another way to link her name with the word “crosshairs.”
