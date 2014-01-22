Brands Can No Longer Afford To Ignore Customer Sentiment On Social Media

Social media can be brands’ best friend or worst enemy. Today’s customer or client is absorbing and broadcasting information all day long and much of what they’re saying has to do with brands, whether they’re endorsing a certain product or complaining about a recent customer service experience.

But most brands and businesses don’t actually communicate with their customers on social media on a day-to-day basis or understand sentiment on social media. That’s why customer relationship management is refocusing on social customer relationship management (SCRM). It is becoming more flexible, fast-paced, and interested in customer opinions.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explore how SCRM is changing the way companies interact and more effectively serve their customers, and why it is critical for brands to adopt a social customer strategy, especially as social media and mobile apps begin to mediate more and more customer feedback, purchase decisions, commerce transactions.

Here are some more highlights from the report on social customer management:

In full, the report looks at a few case studies of good social media customer-centric efforts:

Dell: The computer technology corporation was an early adopter of social customer relationship management and in 2010, Dell opened up its social media command center to all employees, regardless of their function. Domino’s: A disastrous YouTube video posted in 2009 showed two Domino’s employees mishandling a pizza. After the video went viral, the company launched a massive campaign to analyse public opinion across all social media. Best Buy: The electronics retailer unrolled a Twitter-focused marketing and customer service strategy built around “Twelpforce,” a system the company created to allow thousands of employees across departments to receive and respond to customer queries via Twitter. American Airlines: Socialbakers ranks industries and brands according to “social devotion,” or how attentive they are to customers on Twitter. Surprisingly, troubled American Airlines ranks ninth among all U.S. brands (American has a response rate of 94%).

