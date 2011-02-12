The 10 Biggest Holdings Of Liquidating Hedge Fund Level Global

David Ganek’s FBI-raided hedge fund, Level Global, is liquidating, according to Bloomberg.



Ganek sent a letter to investors today explaining the grim situation:

“Unfortunately the ongoing government investigation presents significant challenges to maintaining our collective focus,” the former SAC portfolio manager said.

They will sell all holdings by March 31.

Level Global’s latest 13f-HR shows the firm’s 10 top holdings are:

Virgin Media ~$514 million (~19,000,000 shares) Monsanto ~$221 million (~2,950,000 shares) Sina ~$209 million (~2,220,000 shares) Apple: ~$191 million (~538,000 shares) Oracle ~$148 million (~4,450,000 shares) Fossil ~$139 million (~1,700,000 shares) Citi: ~$129 million (~27,000,000 shares) Schlumberger ~118 million (~1,300,000 shares) Qualcomm ~$114 million (~2,000,000 shares) Baidu ~107 million (~847,000 shares)

What’s interesting is that we looked at the same holdings in December, after the fund got raided, and the market value of each of their top 10 holdings has exploded since then.

So investors probably aren’t miserable about the timing of the shut-down.

