Level Global Assures Investors, Don't Worry, We'll Pay All Those Pesky Legal Bills

Just in case their jittery customers weren’t aware, Level Global has assured them that the firm will pay the mountain of legal fees incurred as a result of the FBI raid and insider trading hubbub.



Dealbreaker has the memo sent to the investors, in which the hedge fund says:

Understandably, many of you have inquired into the legal costs and expenses we are incurring as a result of the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation into the subpoena.

The Investment Manager will pay, in full, the Policy’s deductible. In the event the Investment Manager incurs other related expenses, it will absorb them in full.

Aw. How kind!

