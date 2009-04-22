Level 3's CDN Business Could Double Sales This Year

Streaming media analyst Dan Rayburn says Level 3’s (LVLT) content delivery network could come close to $100 million in sales this year — double his estimate for 2008 — thanks to deals with Netflix, Fox, Yahoo, Microsoft, Comcast, and others.



While it’s nice that Level 3’s CDN is winning deals, the rest of the company is still in ugly shape: Wall Street still expects the company to report a $127 million Q1 loss on $1.03 billion of sales, according to Thomson.

