Spanish Soccer Game Ends With 16 Yellow Cards, Players Separated By Police After The Game

In one of the oddest soccer feats of the year, there were 16 yellow cards handed out in Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Levante and Granada in La Liga, and no one was ejected.



Some wild nuggets:

Eight different players on each team were yellow-carded. But no one got two yellows, and no one got a red

28 different players appeared in the game, and 16 were carded

Three yellows were handed out in the 90th minute

The longest span between cards was 20 minutes (35th minute through 55th minute)

According to Javier Perez of El Pais, the La Liga record for cards is 19 in a 2009 game between Racing Santander and Atletico Madrid.

The ugliness continued in the tunnel after the game, where players had to be separated by police, reports El Periodico de Aragon. There’s no video of the incident, but five players were reportedly involved.

Here’s the one highlight of the game, a sweet goal by Robert Acquafresca:

Here’s what the match timeline looked like (via WhoScored):

WhoScored

