Hong Kong Legislators Are "Furious" As Former Housing Chief Takes Job With Property Company

Back in 2008, former Hong Kong housing chief Leung Chin-man was forced to resign from his new job at a property firm due to public outrage and a direct order from the government.Apparently that order has expired, because Leung is back in the property consulting business, according to The Standard.



Leung is working for New World Development, a company that benefited from the bargain sale of land on the Hunghom Peninsula in 2003.

During his time as housing chief, Leung helped to develop perhaps the world’s most expensive property market.

Legislator Lee Wing-tat said: “I am totally shocked and furious. Less than half a year after the release of our report, he started to work for Chow Tai Fook. It may appear to the public as a deferred benefit.”

