LETTERS TO BUSINESS INSIDER: Greece Objects To Our Plan To Seize The Parthenon As Bailout Collateral

Back when the Greece bailout was news, we pointed out the outrageousness of US taxpayers having to pay to make idiot European banks who loaned money to Greece whole.



We also railed against the injustice of our new bailout loan being junior to the existing loans of those idiot banks when Greece inevitably went bust again.

We suggested that at least we be given the Parthenon as collateral.

Our fellow American taxpayers appreciated our suggestion. But our Greek readers were silent. Until now…

FROM: Κωνσταντίνος Πέππας

Dear sir

I read yoyr article and i am unhappy for your comment to take Partenon. You wiil take back your money buck but the Acropole and Partenon belongs to the greek people for eternity! Your sad comments are unacceptable!

Yours, Konstantinos Peppas

