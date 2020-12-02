These heartbreaking letters from kids to Santa will melt your heart this Christmas

RubberBall Productions/Getty Images

The US Postal Service is lending a hand to Santa Claus as hundreds of thousands of children send holiday present requests to the North Pole.

Dubbed “Operation Santa,” the USPS program accepts letters addressed to the North Pole “to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents,” the service said in a statement.

The letters will be “opened by Santa’s Elves” and published online to be “adopted” by people who would like to help.

Some letters reveal hardships faced by families. Here are a few, edited for clarity.

“Let’s face it, this year has been a struggle for so many people in more ways than one,” the USPS said. “Thoughts of kids, the holidays and wondering how to provide for them may also be weighing heavily on many. But take heart, Santa and the Postal Service are way ahead of you, and are here to help.”

“The program is for every person of every belief, or non-belief,” the USPS added. “The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible.”

Once the letter is received, they “are opened by Santa’s Elves” and are published to the program’s website to become “adopted” from people who would like to help. Identifiable information, such as names and addresses, are removed before publishing.

Those wishing to help can adopt more than one letter, and companies are encouraged to do so as well. Adopters go through an identification verification process for safety reasons. Sending cash or checks is not recommended for privacy reasons. The USPS recommends sending gift cards instead.

This season’s letters will be posted on the program’s website on Friday. Letters will be accepted until December 15.

Some of the past letters reveal hardships faced by several families. Here are a few of them, edited for clarity:

“Dear Santa: I am not sure if you have heard, but Grandma died so Christmas is not going to be the same,” wrote Lexi, who asked for a motorcycle set.

“This year I only want two things,” Meghan wrote. “One thing is that I want all the kids in the world to have toys or at least a happy times during the holidays. And the other thing I want is a mood necklace. How do you travel the world so fast?”

“Dear Santa: I want one thing,” Vicky wrote. “I’ve been a good girl and I want to ask you if you please get me a new power wheelchair. My wheelchair is very old and it doesnt not want to work. I am very sad. Please Santa, bring me a power wheelchair. I don’t want nothing else. If you can bring my service dogs some healthy treats. Thank you Santa.”

“Dear Santa: I want other kids to be nice to each other (including me) and to have a talent and be independent, and strong, brave, smart, and designed for greatness, and to be a leader, healthy, cool, funny human beings,” Kameron wrote. “Merry Christmas.”

“Dear Santa: I wish I could help my grandmother and granddad. They always help other people but now they are both sick and can’t do much these days so I’m reaching out to you,” 12-year-old Taja wrote.

“Dear Santa: Hi, this is Amber … I’m 39 years old,” one letter said. “After from being homeless, me and my children were sleeping in a van. Now for the first time in a long time we can have Christmas together. The only thing I want for Christmas is that my kids are happy and they have a wonderful day.”

“Dear Santa: Do you support the LGBTQ community,” Will asked in a letter. “If you can speak to God, can you tell him that I love him and if he loves me for being gay.”

“Dear Santa: Hello, how are you? My name is Julian. I am 10 years old,” another letter said. “My wish is money for my parents $US100 would help us a lot. They are having a rough time with the bills. We also need internet so I can study and so my dad can look up my brother’s grades. I also want bikes so we can ride as a family.”

“Dear Santa Claus: I know I have not been very good this year. So I am fine with coal in my stocking,” Eli wrote. “Has anybody told that you are the best? I trust in you when others don’t think they think that their parents are you. I mean that’s crazy. I hope you get this Santa. Please? Always believe in yourself. Bye.”

Neither Santa nor Mrs. Claus could be reached for comment.

