Guy Who Blackmailed David Letterman Might Get An Emmy, He Learns While In Jail

Nothing like some good news from the outside world to make being behind bars more bearable!David Letterman’s blackmailer, Robert “Joe” Halderman, who is currently serving a 6-month jail sentence, learned today that he has been nominated for an Emmy.



The nomination, which is part of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 31st News and Documentary Emmy Awards, is for his role as Producer on the CBS “48 Hours Mystery” story “American Girl, Italian Nightmare.” It’s nominated in the Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a News Magazine category.

As you’ll recall, Halderman pleaded guilty to grand larceny in March after trying to extort Letterman over his affair with a younger female CBS employee.

