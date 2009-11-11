Letterman's Alleged Blackmailer Wanted A Book Deal, That's All

You say blackmail, I say book deal!

Well, that’s how Robert Halderman’s lawyer is responding to charges he tried to shake down David Letterman for some $2 million, according to reports.

Halderman, who has pleaded not guilty, stayed silent in State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Tuesday, letting attorney Gerald Shargel make his case: Halderman was trying to sell a story on Letterman, not extort him, and was within his First Amendment right to do so.

“This was a commercial transaction. It was nothing more,” said Shargel, who asked the court to drop the attempted grand larceny charge against the once-respected “48 Hours: Mystery” producer.

Via the New York Times:

At the heart of the defence argument is that Mr. Halderman’s only intention was to write a book or a screenplay about Mr. Letterman’s affairs. But before going forward with the project, Mr. Halderman offered to sell Mr. Letterman the rights to the story for $2 million, according to the motion. Purchasing it would have allowed Mr. Letterman to keep the story quiet.

What Mr. Halderman did was legal because the information he possessed had its own independent value – meaning that, even without going to Mr. Letterman first, a third party, such as a book publisher or movie producer, would have paid for it, according to the motion.

Letterman’s camp isn’t buying that excuse. A lawyer for the CBS talk-show host told reporters that the defence was attempting to draw the focus off Halderman and put it squarely on Letterman, the victim, and that Letterman would testify in court if necessary.

If Halderman merely intended to sell embarrassing details about Letterman’s personal life for a tell-all book or movie deal, then he went to the wrong man. Letterman, rattled enough to call the feds, fully squashed that dream when he admittted on the air that, yes, he has had sexual relationships with women who worked for him.

What happened to just getting an agent? Just saying.

