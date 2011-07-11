This 22-Year-Old Wannabe Actor Trashed The "Late Show" Studios Sunday Morning

Get excited for David Letterman‘s Monday monologue.



In the wee hours of Sunday morning, James Whittemore, 22, an aspiring actor from Manhattan, went on a drunken rampage and kicked in the windows of the “Late Show” studios.

He’s been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Whittemore is an aspiring actor whose stage credits include shows at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City and Six Flags.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.