David Letterman 'Previews' Next Week's Episode Of Sarah Palin's Alaska (Yes, There Are Zombies)

Photo: CBS

David Letterman, who’s had a rather, shall we say, rocky relationship with the Palin family, featured a spoof commercial for Sarah Palin’s (“Governor Sarah Palin, the part-time governor,” as he calls her) Alaska last night.The spoof features “scenes from next Sunday’s Sarah Palin’s Alaska.”



First, Sarah is visited by friends from another reality show… It’s a palin-Gosselin campout! And don’t miss next week’s episode… when Sarah is visited by zombies from the walking dead.

Sarah — dressed in full-on combat gear– then takes down the zombies as easily as she took down the caribou in last week’s episode.

We kind of wish we could watch that on next week’s SPAlaska. Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.