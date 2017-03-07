'How is a white supremacist the chief adviser?': Letterman rips Trump's key team members

David Letterman attacked Donald Trump again in a new interview with New York Magazine. The former host of “The Late Show” previously criticised Trump during his campaign, calling him “a damaged human being,” and “a person to be shunned.” Now, the former late night host is going after Trump’s inner circle, including Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Miller, and Steve Bannon.

