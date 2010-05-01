Letterman Reflects On His 'Explosion' On 'Regis & Kelly'

Here’s video from David Letterman’s appearance on “Live With Regis & Kelly” this morning, during which he talked about how he became depressed and had to rebuild his home life following the sex and extortion scandal that enveloped him last fall.



“You take a look at the explosion,” Letterman said, “and it knocks you down and you wake up every morning and you’re scared and you’re depressed and sad.

“And you kind of got to let that knock you down and knock you down, and then pretty soon you’ve got to start knocking IT down. And then, when that happens, you start looking at the pieces left of your life.”

He also talked about getting in the middle of Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien’s “playground hissyfit fight.”



