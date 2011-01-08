Letterman: 'Speaker Boehner's Biggest Corporate Sponsor Is Kleenex'

New Speaker of the House John Boehner is a guy who “can’t quit crying” — so let’s make as much fun of him as possible.



Dave Letterman gave some “little known facts” about Boehner for his Top 10 list last night, including:

“His biggest corporate sponsor is Kleenex,” and “he uses the same tanning salon as Snooki.”

Also, he “Cried at numbers 9, 7, 5 and 4” on this list.

Video below.





