Letterman: Obama Could Be "Most Successful One-Term President In History"

Obama may have had the best day of his presidency so far yesterday, and Letterman had the most back-handed compliment of all.



Said Letterman, “Obama is on fire… this guy could be the most successful one-term president in history.”

What about Obama’s rumoured contender, Sarah Palin?

Letterman clears the air about the shocking and unfounded accusations leveled against Palin that she is just picking a S’mores War with Michelle Obama to get attention.

“That’s not the Sarah Palin I know,” says Letterman.

Video below.

Spoiler alert: Letterman inexplicably re-uses his joke from yesterday on DADT: “They are already working on Iraq the Musical.”

Oh, well. It’s the holidays. Staff is low. We’ll let that one slide. Merry Christmas, Dave.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.