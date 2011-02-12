LETTERMAN: Mubarak's 'Intolerance And Thuggish behaviour' Should Land Him A Job At Fox News

Last night on Dave Letterman, the Top 10 list was devoted to President Hosni Mubarak’s future plans — something the entire world is currently rather curious about.
Recent reports are that he may have left Cairo, or not!
Either way, what does a brutal dictator do after 30 years of ruling a country that he is then unceremoniously ousted from?
Letterman has some ideas:
No. 10 on the list: “chill.”
But if Mubarak is a little more ambitious than that, No. 2 on the list was Mubarak is “hoping his intolerance and thuggish behaviour will land him a job on Fox News.”
Ba-dum. Video below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.