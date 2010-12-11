Letterman Manages To Interview Bill O'Reilly About The Ground Zero Mosque Without Walking Off The Set

Yes, Bill O’Reilly is still talking about the time in October Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg walked on the set of the View during a heated discussion about the Ground Zero Mosque.



Last night he told David Letterman he’d been hoping all the ladies would depart: “I was thinking, this is great, this is terrific…I’ll have 45 minutes of ABC airtime. This is the greatest thing ever.”

Letterman managed to stay put. Also, civil though it was clear he has a much different view of the mosque controversy (you lie!). Vid below.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.