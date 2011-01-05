WATCH: Letterman Makes Brian Williams 'Highly Uncomfortable' Over 'Weeper Of The House' Boehner

Brian Wililams was on Letterman last night to ostensibly discuss his upcoming interview with new Speaker of the House John Boehner.



Talk quickly turned to Boehner’s tendency to weep, which Letterman speculated may have something to do with his being on drugs.

Said Williams: You’re making me highly uncomfortable. This is the Speaker of the House!

Williams also defended Boehner’s masculinity saying three-year-olds dancing could make anyone cry.

Said Letterman: “I’m not suggesting he’s anything less than masculine, !’m suggesting he needs some sort of counseling.”

Ba dump.

Also, Williams got his junk touched at TSA: “They go, they go right in. This new thing, they go right after Dave and the twins.” Video below.

