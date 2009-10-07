Letterman Goes Into Reputation Management-Mode, Apologizes On Air

Dave Letterman took the next step in scandal-management last night: He started groveling.



He apologized to his audience. He apologized to his colleagues. He apologized to his wife, Regina Lasko, saying “she has been horribly hurt by my behaviour,” adding “Let me tell you folks, I got my work cut out for me.”

That seemed like it was supposed to be a punchline, but the audience was understandably just quiet for a beat, before it broke into applause, presumably egged on by a Late Show staffer.





