After 33 years on the air, David Letterman said his final farewell last night to the “Late Show.”

Throughout the day, many actors, athletes, comedians, and politicians took to social media to post their memories with the veteran late night host.

Check out some of the tributes below:

Kelly Ripa: “Thanks Dave……..for everything. ❤️

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.