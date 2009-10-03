UPDATE: Letterman Extortionist Indicted

UPDATE: New details on Halderman from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office:



Press Release: HALDERMAN wrote that he needed to “make a large chunk of money” by selling Letterman a so-called “screenplay treatment.” The one-page “screenplay treatment” attached to the letter referred to Mr. Letterman’s great professional success and to his “beautiful and loving son.” The document then related that Mr. Letterman’s “world is about to collapse around him” as information about his private life is disclosed, leading to a “ruined reputation” and severe damage to his professional and family lives. The package contained other materials supporting the “screenplay treatment” and directed Mr. Letterman to call him by 8 a.m. to make a deal.

Mr. Letterman immediately contacted his attorney, who arranged an initial meeting with HALDERMAN. During this initial meeting, HALDERMAN demanded to be paid $2 million to avoid the disclosure of the private information in his so-called “screenplay treatment.”

PREVIOUSLY:

“48 Hours” producer Robert J. Halderman has been officially indicted on charges of attempted grand larceny.

The indictment says Halderman waited outside Letterman’s home on September 9 to give him a letter and other materials; the letter threatened to reveal the comedian’s sexual relationships with staffers in a screenplay and book if Letterman didn’t pay up.

As Dave explained last night, Letterman and his attorney met with Halderman and gave him check for $2 million that was meant to bounce. Halderman wasted no time in cashing the check, doing so the next day in Connecticut.

As we noted earlier, it’s been reported that one of the women Letterman was involved with once lived with Halderman.

Image: facebook.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.