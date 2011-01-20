THERE'S NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOW BUSINESS: Letterman Serenades Regis Over The Phone

Dave Letterman called his old friend Regis Philbin last night to discuss Regis’ announcement earlier that morning that he was retiring.



“Dave, this is one of the busiest days of my life. I’ve got reporters here. Barbara Walters is at my door. Katie Couric is down in the lobby crying. There’s only so much I can do. What do you want?”

Letterman only wanted Regis to clarify his retirement announcement.

“I had a drink before I made the announcement,” said Regis. “What did I say?”

Jokes aside, Regis confirmed he was leaving his show, although he promised to return to make appearances on Letterman every once in a while in the future.

The call ends with both men singing (upon Regis’ insistence) “There’s no business like show business!” — until Letterman hangs up on him.

“It would have gone on forever,” Letterman explained.

Video below.



