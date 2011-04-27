David Letterman To Bill Maher: 'A Reliable Source Assures Me He's Pretending. It's Halloween.'

Bill Maher was Dave Letterman‘s guest last night, and they touched on a number of topics, including Donald Trump, who Maher called a “curiosity from the ’80s.”



While Maher is convinced that Trump is actually running for president, because “he is now sucking up to evangelicals,” Letterman disagreed.

“I know someone who is very close to the Trump machine, if you can believe there is such a thing. It actually puts his hair on it and they have told me repeatedly, ‘Relax, it’s a joke. He’s pretending. It’s Halloween.'”

The conversation then turned to Sarah Palin, who Maher always has something to say about.

“She is someone who served as the Governor for half a term of a state with no people. And had a reality show on, I love that, on the Learning Channel. That’s like me having a show on the Christian Broadcasting Network, you know. There has to be a higher bar for running for president, I think, than having a Facebook page or a reality show.”

Maher also predicted that Mitt Romney will run into trouble because of his Mormonism.

“This is what is going to happen is people are going to get an education about the Mormons. Because Mitt likes to gloss over, you know, like, ‘You know, well, we’re all just different types of Christians.’ No. No, I was raised Catholic. There was no magic underwear.”

Video below:

