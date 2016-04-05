This artist's letter art is so precise it's hard to believe it was drawn by hand

Seb Lester is a UK-based artist famous for his calligraphy and letterforms. While he’s known for his hand-drawn recreations of iconic logos, he’s developed fonts and logos for major companies and events, from The New York Times to the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.
You can buy prints of his art on his website.
Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda
